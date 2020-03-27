County Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ICBK) Short Interest Update

County Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ICBK) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a growth of 46.2% from the February 27th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other news, Director Gary J. Ziegelbauer sold 12,500 shares of County Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.23, for a total value of $302,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 372,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,035,512.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jacob Eisen bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.50 per share, for a total transaction of $36,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $208,960.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 23.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of County Bancorp by 362.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 23,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 32,271 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in County Bancorp by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 37,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 13,373 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in County Bancorp by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 155,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,988,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares during the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp acquired a new position in County Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its stake in County Bancorp by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 17,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 4,115 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ICBK shares. Stephens downgraded shares of County Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of County Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of County Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of County Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Hovde Group raised shares of County Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.17.

ICBK traded up $0.57 on Friday, reaching $16.98. 3,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,129. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.10. County Bancorp has a 52-week low of $13.55 and a 52-week high of $27.98. The company has a market cap of $104.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $13.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.22 million. County Bancorp had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 10.45%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that County Bancorp will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This is a boost from County Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. County Bancorp’s payout ratio is 11.86%.

County Bancorp Company Profile

County Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Community Bank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries primarily in northeastern and central Wisconsin. The company accepts demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing, money market deposit, NOW, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

