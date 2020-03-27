Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 633,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 50,347 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of Cousins Properties worth $26,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 546,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,279,000 after buying an additional 71,807 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Cousins Properties during the third quarter valued at about $153,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Cousins Properties by 63.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 4,076 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Cousins Properties by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 232,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,723,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Cousins Properties by 29.4% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 298,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,207,000 after acquiring an additional 67,705 shares during the period. 99.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cousins Properties alerts:

CUZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cousins Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut Cousins Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.67.

NYSE CUZ traded up $0.53 on Friday, hitting $28.07. 864,946 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 980,292. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.99. Cousins Properties Inc has a twelve month low of $21.15 and a twelve month high of $42.99.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $194.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cousins Properties Inc will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Cousins Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is currently 39.46%.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

Recommended Story: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.