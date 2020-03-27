COVA Price Down 16.1% This Week (COVA)

COVA (CURRENCY:COVA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 27th. One COVA token can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including BitMax and Huobi. COVA has a market capitalization of $328,863.44 and approximately $596,327.00 worth of COVA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, COVA has traded 16.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002745 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016271 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $156.74 or 0.02549546 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00195165 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00041365 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000641 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00033702 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About COVA

COVA’s total supply is 6,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,496,011,000 tokens. COVA’s official message board is medium.com/@covatoken. The Reddit community for COVA is /r/Covalent_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. COVA’s official Twitter account is @covatoken. COVA’s official website is covalent.ai.

Buying and Selling COVA

COVA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax and Huobi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire COVA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase COVA using one of the exchanges listed above.

