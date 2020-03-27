Covenant Transportation Group (NASDAQ:CVTI) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at Wolfe Research

Covenant Transportation Group (NASDAQ:CVTI) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

CVTI has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Covenant Transportation Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stephens raised shares of Covenant Transportation Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of Covenant Transportation Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Covenant Transportation Group from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Covenant Transportation Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Covenant Transportation Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVTI traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.92. The stock had a trading volume of 56,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,413. The firm has a market cap of $175.94 million, a PE ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Covenant Transportation Group has a twelve month low of $9.05 and a twelve month high of $20.98.

Covenant Transportation Group (NASDAQ:CVTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05. Covenant Transportation Group had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 3.41%. The business had revenue of $233.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.20 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Covenant Transportation Group will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVTI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Covenant Transportation Group by 742.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 520,327 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,079,000 after buying an additional 458,587 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Covenant Transportation Group during the third quarter worth approximately $11,686,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Covenant Transportation Group by 2,498.0% during the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 413,812 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,478,000 after purchasing an additional 397,884 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Covenant Transportation Group by 1,409.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 395,969 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,473,000 after purchasing an additional 369,735 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Covenant Transportation Group by 91.8% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 734,784 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,808,000 after purchasing an additional 351,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.81% of the company’s stock.

About Covenant Transportation Group

Covenant Transportation Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation and brokerage services primarily in the continental United States. It offers expedited and dedicated services. The company also provides ancillary services, including freight brokerage and logistics services, warehousing, and accounts receivable factoring; and over-the-road truckload services, as well as transportation management, shuttle, and switching services.

