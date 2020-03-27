Covesting 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $56,812.00 (COV)

Covesting (CURRENCY:COV) traded 21% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. In the last week, Covesting has traded up 38% against the US dollar. One Covesting token can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00001829 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX, Kucoin and YoBit. Covesting has a market capitalization of $2.18 million and approximately $56,812.00 worth of Covesting was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Covesting alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002719 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015982 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $159.57 or 0.02545719 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00194645 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00041423 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000641 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00033685 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Covesting Profile

Covesting was first traded on October 15th, 2017. Covesting’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,000,000 tokens. Covesting’s official message board is medium.com/@Covesting. The Reddit community for Covesting is /r/Covesting and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Covesting’s official Twitter account is @covesting and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Covesting is covesting.io.

Buying and Selling Covesting

Covesting can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC, Kucoin and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covesting directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Covesting should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Covesting using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Covesting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Covesting and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.