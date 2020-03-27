Cowen Inc (NASDAQ:COWN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Cowen Inc (NASDAQ:COWN) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,107,900 shares, a drop of 17.8% from the February 27th total of 3,780,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 326,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.5 days. Approximately 11.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey M. Solomon acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.13 per share, for a total transaction of $121,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 860,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,439,987.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence E. Leibowitz acquired 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.13 per share, with a total value of $97,040.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,706.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 30,000 shares of company stock worth $343,000. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Cowen by 9.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 47,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 4,185 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Cowen during the third quarter worth $34,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Cowen by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 614,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,454,000 after buying an additional 10,707 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Cowen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,539,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Cowen by 93.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 24,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 12,004 shares during the last quarter. 91.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on COWN shares. ValuEngine raised Cowen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Cowen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ COWN traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.67. The stock had a trading volume of 15,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,043. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.64 and a 200-day moving average of $15.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $276.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 1.23. Cowen has a 12-month low of $5.75 and a 12-month high of $18.36.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $281.14 million during the quarter. Cowen had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 7.70%. As a group, analysts forecast that Cowen will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Cowen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.24%.

Cowen Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides alternative investment management, investment banking, research, and sales and trading services for its clients. It manages separate client focused portfolio through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in equity and fixed income markets.

