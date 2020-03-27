Cowen Increases Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target to

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Cowen from to in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday, December 13th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $296.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.44.

Shares of LULU stock traded down $11.44 on Friday, reaching $189.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,517,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,161,020. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.93. The company has a market capitalization of $25.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.86. Lululemon Athletica has a 1 year low of $128.85 and a 1 year high of $266.20.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 26th. The apparel retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 39.71% and a net margin of 15.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 35,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.60, for a total transaction of $7,899,851.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,852 shares in the company, valued at $857,455.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 37,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.32, for a total transaction of $7,899,239.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $821,708.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 273,514 shares of company stock worth $47,186,413. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 22,555 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,225,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 129.2% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 12,875 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after buying an additional 7,257 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 42.9% in the third quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,971 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after buying an additional 2,993 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,750 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,352,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

