Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Shares Acquired by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 22.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,752 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $1,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 2.1% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,834 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 16,457 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 7,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 4.0% during the third quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,973 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,990 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,764,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. 86.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CBRL. Bank of America raised Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. CL King began coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Monday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Argus downgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.20.

Shares of NASDAQ CBRL opened at $85.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $132.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.89. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.61 and a 1-year high of $180.93. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.49.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $846.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $838.63 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 37.31% and a net margin of 7.04%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.52 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is 56.09%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, holiday and seasonal gifts, toys, apparel, music CDs, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as pies, cornbread mixes, coffee, syrups, pancake mixes, candies, preserves, and other food items.

