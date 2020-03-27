Craig Hallum Cuts Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Price Target to $95.00

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Craig Hallum from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 35.71% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on LITE. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Lumentum from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Lumentum from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Lumentum from $75.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “positive” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.68.

LITE stock traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.00. 1,398,880 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,698,706. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.57. Lumentum has a 1-year low of $40.28 and a 1-year high of $93.23. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -874.89, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 5.60, a current ratio of 6.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $457.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.18 million. Lumentum had a positive return on equity of 20.63% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Lumentum will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 2,212 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.63, for a total value of $189,413.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 164,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,061,473.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gierl Augustine Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Lumentum in the 4th quarter valued at $0. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lumentum during the 4th quarter valued at $5,055,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lumentum during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Lumentum by 5,481.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 614 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sapphire Star Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Lumentum during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

