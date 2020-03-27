Cream (CRM) 1-Day Volume Reaches $14.00

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded up 45.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 27th. One Cream coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptohub, Cryptopia, YoBit and BiteBTC. Cream has a total market cap of $21,368.94 and approximately $14.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Cream has traded up 10.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $67.67 or 0.01013192 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00036380 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00031813 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00173077 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007272 BTC.

Storeum (STO) traded up 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004222 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00082446 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

Cream Coin Profile

Cream (CRYPTO:CRM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2017. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. The official message board for Cream is cream.technology. The official website for Cream is creamcoin.com. Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cream Coin Trading

Cream can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, BiteBTC, YoBit and Cryptohub. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cream should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cream using one of the exchanges listed above.

