Cred Trading Down 24.6% Over Last Week (LBA)

Cred (CURRENCY:LBA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. One Cred token can now be bought for about $0.0095 or 0.00000142 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Huobi, UEX and OKEx. Cred has a market capitalization of $6.27 million and $1.62 million worth of Cred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Cred has traded down 24.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002685 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014977 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $172.42 or 0.02580448 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.93 or 0.00193499 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00041124 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00033778 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000174 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Cred

Cred’s launch date was April 12th, 2018. Cred’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 663,523,897 tokens. The Reddit community for Cred is /r/Libra_Credit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cred’s official Twitter account is @LibraCredit. The official website for Cred is www.mycred.io.

Cred Token Trading

Cred can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Bilaxy, Huobi, Bibox, UEX, OKEx, Kyber Network, IDEX and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cred should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cred using one of the exchanges listed above.

