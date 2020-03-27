Credit Suisse AG Boosts Stock Holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KPTI)

Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KPTI) by 171.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 113,861 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,900 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.18% of Karyopharm Therapeutics worth $2,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Birchview Capital LP grew its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Birchview Capital LP now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $318,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 44,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 17,415 shares during the period. 89.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Karyopharm Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of KPTI opened at $21.23 on Friday. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc has a 52-week low of $4.26 and a 52-week high of $29.61. The company has a quick ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 2.30.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.10). Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 254.74% and a negative net margin of 488.08%. The business had revenue of $18.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.48 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. BidaskClub cut shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

In other news, CEO Michael Kauffman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total transaction of $191,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mansoor Raza Mirza sold 2,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $41,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,723 shares of company stock worth $1,347,517. 13.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (Nasdaq: KPTI) is an oncology-focused pharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for

the treatment of cancer and other major diseases. Karyopharm’s SINE compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.