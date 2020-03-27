Credit Suisse AG Grows Position in Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII)

Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII) by 49.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,441 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,108 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.13% of Rent-A-Center worth $2,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCII. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 61.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 16.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 48,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 6,867 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 2.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,519,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,541,000 after purchasing an additional 40,539 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 1.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 76,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 146.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 423,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,912,000 after purchasing an additional 251,653 shares in the last quarter.

RCII has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Stephens downgraded Rent-A-Center from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Rent-A-Center from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.33.

Shares of RCII opened at $15.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $827.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.83. Rent-A-Center Inc has a 52-week low of $11.69 and a 52-week high of $31.14.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $667.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.66 million. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 31.73% and a net margin of 6.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rent-A-Center Inc will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a rent-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Core U.S., Acceptance Now, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; appliances; computers, including tablets; smartphones; wheels and tires; and furniture, including accessories under rental purchase agreements.

