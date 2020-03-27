Credit Suisse AG Has $2.09 Million Holdings in Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its holdings in shares of Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) by 44.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 43,465 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.10% of Domtar worth $2,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UFS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Domtar by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Domtar during the 4th quarter worth $109,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Domtar by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 2,147 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Domtar during the 4th quarter worth $256,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG acquired a new stake in Domtar during the 4th quarter worth $282,000. 93.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UFS opened at $22.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.99. Domtar Corp has a 1 year low of $18.40 and a 1 year high of $50.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.23. Domtar had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 1.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Domtar Corp will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. Domtar’s dividend payout ratio is 60.67%.

UFS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Domtar from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Domtar in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Domtar from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Domtar in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, UFS downgraded Domtar from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.08.

About Domtar

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes various communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company offers business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers for use with inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

