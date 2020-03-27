Credit Suisse AG Has $2.15 Million Holdings in Century Communities Inc (NYSE:CCS)

Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Century Communities Inc (NYSE:CCS) by 162.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,674 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 48,701 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.24% of Century Communities worth $2,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CCS. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. acquired a new stake in Century Communities during the 4th quarter worth $5,702,000. Real Estate Management Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Century Communities by 352.9% in the 4th quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC now owns 163,503 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,472,000 after purchasing an additional 127,403 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Century Communities by 128.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 154,760 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,231,000 after purchasing an additional 87,023 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Century Communities by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 998,539 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,310,000 after purchasing an additional 76,243 shares during the period. Finally, Castleark Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Century Communities by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 258,780 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,926,000 after purchasing an additional 64,420 shares during the period. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on CCS shares. TheStreet downgraded Century Communities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday. Wedbush downgraded Century Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley dropped their price target on Century Communities from $44.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Century Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.88.

CCS opened at $17.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.48. Century Communities Inc has a 1 year low of $9.04 and a 1 year high of $39.31. The company has a market capitalization of $571.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The construction company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.23. Century Communities had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 4.46%. The firm had revenue of $775.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Century Communities Inc will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Century Communities Profile

Century Communities, Inc engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in metropolitan areas in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Nevada, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and Washington.

