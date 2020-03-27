Credit Suisse AG Invests $2.16 Million in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE)

Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 60,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,161,000. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.25% of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $272,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of KIE opened at $25.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.25. SPDR S&P Insurance ETF has a 52-week low of $20.23 and a 52-week high of $37.57.

About SPDR S&P Insurance ETF

The SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Insurance ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The Fund invests all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. The Fund invests in all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

