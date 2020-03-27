Credit Suisse AG Sells 58,947 Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 33.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,471 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 58,947 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.11% of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions worth $2,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,262 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 30,715 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 11,606 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. 84.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KTOS opened at $14.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.52. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $25.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 121.34 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.39 and its 200 day moving average is $18.26.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 4.39% and a net margin of 1.74%. The business had revenue of $185.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 7,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.62, for a total value of $153,094.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Scot B. Jarvis bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.35 per share, for a total transaction of $28,375.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 112,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,279,145. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 16,180 shares of company stock worth $201,039 and sold 22,306 shares worth $447,837. Corporate insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KTOS shares. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. BidaskClub cut shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.78.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, satellite communications, training systems, modular systems, and defense and rocket support services.

