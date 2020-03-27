Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Airbus (EPA:AIR) a €87.00 Price Target

Airbus (EPA:AIR) has been assigned a €87.00 ($101.16) target price by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 27.62% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €80.00 ($93.02) price target on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Nord/LB set a €148.00 ($172.09) target price on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €77.00 ($89.53) target price on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €95.00 ($110.47) target price on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €65.00 ($75.58) target price on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Airbus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €103.54 ($120.39).

Get Airbus alerts:

EPA AIR traded down €4.12 ($4.79) during trading on Friday, reaching €68.17 ($79.27). 4,577,544 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,310,000. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €104.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €122.43. Airbus has a 12-month low of €68.28 ($79.40) and a 12-month high of €99.97 ($116.24).

About Airbus

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

Recommended Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Airbus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.