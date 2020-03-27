Credit Suisse Group Lowers CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) to Underperform

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) was downgraded by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of CVR Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of CVR Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of CVR Energy from $40.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $23.33.

Get CVR Energy alerts:

Shares of CVI stock traded down $2.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,188,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 904,101. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.45. CVR Energy has a one year low of $13.89 and a one year high of $55.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.17.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter. CVR Energy had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 22.50%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CVR Energy by 3.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,959,138 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $147,927,000 after purchasing an additional 111,514 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,399,379 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $97,007,000 after buying an additional 294,610 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 29.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,116,067 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $105,782,000 after buying an additional 486,569 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 2.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,425,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,615,000 after buying an additional 31,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 4.5% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,394,239 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,339,000 after buying an additional 59,515 shares in the last quarter. 94.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CVR Energy

CVR Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company operates in Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer segments. The Petroleum segment refines and markets transportation fuels, such as gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

Featured Article: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for CVR Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVR Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.