Credit Suisse Group Lowers JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) Price Target to GBX 560

JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 881 ($11.59) to GBX 560 ($7.37) in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.38% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on JD. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group downgraded JD Sports Fashion to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 790 ($10.39) to GBX 860 ($11.31) in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.84) target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.84) price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 872.27 ($11.47).

Shares of JD traded down GBX 39.30 ($0.52) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 477.10 ($6.28). The stock had a trading volume of 3,628,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,330,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 683.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 755.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.00. JD Sports Fashion has a 1-year low of GBX 274.70 ($3.61) and a 1-year high of GBX 890 ($11.71).

JD Sports Fashion Plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashionwear, and outdoor clothing and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company retails sports and fashion clothing, footwear, equipment, and sports and leisure goods, as well as distributes sports clothing and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby clothing and accessories.

