Credit Suisse Group Lowers Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) Price Target to $18.00

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 26.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Wendys in a report on Thursday. Longbow Research decreased their price objective on Wendys from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Wendys from to in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Wendys in a report on Monday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Wendys in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.31.

Shares of WEN stock traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $14.23. The stock had a trading volume of 4,357,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,140,000. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.66. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.84. Wendys has a one year low of $6.82 and a one year high of $24.04.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $427.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.70 million. Wendys had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 22.61%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Wendys will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Wendys by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,938,713 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,059,000 after purchasing an additional 150,530 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Wendys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,163,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Wendys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,630,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Wendys by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,117,639 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $47,032,000 after purchasing an additional 70,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in Wendys by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 97,887 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.29% of the company’s stock.

Wendys Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

