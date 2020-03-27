Credit Suisse Group Trims B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) Target Price to GBX 330

B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 382.53 ($5.03) to GBX 330 ($4.34) in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.95% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 420 ($5.52) to GBX 410 ($5.39) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 440 ($5.79) to GBX 400 ($5.26) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of B&M European Value Retail to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from GBX 400 ($5.26) to GBX 360 ($4.74) in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. B&M European Value Retail presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 415.29 ($5.46).

LON BME traded down GBX 18.70 ($0.25) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 268.40 ($3.53). 3,904,915 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,550,000. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 330.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 368.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.08, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.16. B&M European Value Retail has a 12-month low of GBX 245.60 ($3.23) and a 12-month high of GBX 439.90 ($5.79). The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.49.

About B&M European Value Retail

B&M European Value Retail SA operates as a discount retailer in the United Kingdom, Germany, and France. It provides FMCG brands and non-grocery products through general merchandise and grocery stores, and convenience stores. The company operates a chain of 620 stores under the B&M brand; 281 stores under the Heron Foods brand; 96 stores under the Jawoll; and 96 stores under the Babou brand.

