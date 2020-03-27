Credit Suisse Group Trims IWG (LON:IWG) Target Price to GBX 238

IWG (LON:IWG) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 515 ($6.77) to GBX 238 ($3.13) in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 42.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on IWG. Berenberg Bank upgraded IWG to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 130 ($1.71) in a report on Wednesday. Peel Hunt downgraded IWG to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 460 ($6.05) to GBX 160 ($2.10) in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 308 ($4.05).

IWG stock traded down GBX 12.05 ($0.16) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 167 ($2.20). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,846,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,500,000. IWG has a 12 month low of GBX 216.30 ($2.85) and a 12 month high of GBX 470.40 ($6.19). The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 784.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 332.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 393.87.

In other news, insider Francois Pauly acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 115 ($1.51) per share, for a total transaction of £28,750 ($37,819.00). Also, insider Mark Dixon acquired 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 151 ($1.99) per share, for a total transaction of £3,020,000 ($3,972,638.78).

IWG plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides office outsourcing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the United Kingdom. The company offers virtual office services; 24/7 workspace recovery solutions; mobile and digital self-service solutions; co-working solutions; fully managed offices; networking and knowledge-sharing meetings; and meeting spaces.

