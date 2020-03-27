CREDIT Trading Down 14.8% Over Last Week (CREDIT)

CREDIT (CURRENCY:CREDIT) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 27th. CREDIT has a total market cap of $64,819.83 and approximately $4,737.00 worth of CREDIT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CREDIT coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including BitForex and Cat.Ex. Over the last week, CREDIT has traded down 14.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00070641 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000074 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000249 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000675 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000075 BTC.

CREDIT Profile

CREDIT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. CREDIT’s total supply is 30,825,710,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,297,373,342 coins. CREDIT’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CREDIT is terra-credit.com.

CREDIT Coin Trading

CREDIT can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cat.Ex and BitForex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CREDIT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CREDIT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CREDIT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

