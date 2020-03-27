Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) PT Lowered to $42.00

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank from $45.00 to $42.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the LED producer’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.66% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CREE. Charter Equity initiated coverage on shares of Cree in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cree from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cree from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cree from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cree has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.06.

Get Cree alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CREE traded down $2.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.01. 547,053 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,943,068. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.07 and a beta of 0.85. Cree has a one year low of $27.77 and a one year high of $69.21. The company has a quick ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The LED producer reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $239.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.33 million. Cree had a negative net margin of 44.86% and a negative return on equity of 2.00%. The company’s revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cree will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CREE. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cree during the second quarter worth about $11,742,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Cree by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,220,440 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $184,274,000 after purchasing an additional 265,776 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. bought a new stake in Cree in the 4th quarter worth about $9,013,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Cree in the 1st quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in Cree by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 30,503 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Cree Company Profile

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED), lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products.

Read More: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Cree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.