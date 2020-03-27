Crescent Point Energy Corp (NYSE:CPG) Short Interest Up 49.2% in March

Crescent Point Energy Corp (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 19,915,500 shares, an increase of 49.2% from the February 27th total of 13,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,580,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.7 days. Currently, 3.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPG. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Crescent Point Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Crescent Point Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Crescent Point Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 16,621.3% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 25,918 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 25,763 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in Crescent Point Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Crescent Point Energy alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on CPG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Raymond James cut shares of Crescent Point Energy to a “sell” rating and set a $1.25 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Crescent Point Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Crescent Point Energy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.64.

Shares of NYSE:CPG traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.66. 2,233,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,588,223. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.56. Crescent Point Energy has a one year low of $0.51 and a one year high of $4.84. The stock has a market cap of $355.17 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.30.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07. Crescent Point Energy had a negative net margin of 31.23% and a positive return on equity of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $552.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.04 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Crescent Point Energy will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

About Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota, Montana, and Utah.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.