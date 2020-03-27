Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) Price Target Cut to GBX 220

Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) had its price target lowered by UBS Group from GBX 500 ($6.58) to GBX 220 ($2.89) in a note issued to investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.30% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 435 ($5.72) price target on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Crest Nicholson from GBX 370 ($4.87) to GBX 420 ($5.52) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, HSBC reduced their price target on Crest Nicholson from GBX 690 ($9.08) to GBX 660 ($8.68) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Crest Nicholson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 423.36 ($5.57).

Shares of CRST stock opened at GBX 195.90 ($2.58) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 3.47. Crest Nicholson has a 1 year low of GBX 330 ($4.34) and a 1 year high of GBX 524 ($6.89). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 414.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 408.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $506.45 million and a PE ratio of 6.10.

In other news, insider Leslie Van de Walle sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 497 ($6.54), for a total transaction of £79,520 ($104,604.05). Also, insider Iain Ferguson bought 10,000 shares of Crest Nicholson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 463 ($6.09) per share, with a total value of £46,300 ($60,905.02).

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds homes in the United Kingdom. It develops apartments, houses, regeneration schemes, and garden villages; and commercial properties. The company serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

