CRH (NYSE:CRH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Morgan Stanley

CRH (NYSE:CRH) was upgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CRH. Barclays lowered CRH from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine raised CRH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CRH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.80.

CRH stock traded down $1.45 on Friday, hitting $25.36. 2,612,366 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,127,682. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $18.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.91. CRH has a 1 year low of $17.73 and a 1 year high of $40.88.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CRH during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in CRH by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,030 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in CRH in the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in CRH in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of CRH during the 1st quarter worth $211,000. 5.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CRH

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates through three segments: Europe Materials, Americas Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, readymixed and precast concrete, and asphalt products; and construction accessories, architectural products, shutters and awnings, and perimeter protection and network access products.

