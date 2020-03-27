Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.70.

Several research firms have weighed in on CRH. Barclays downgraded shares of CRH from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CRH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CRH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CRH during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of CRH by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,030 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of CRH during the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CRH during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of CRH during the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. 5.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CRH opened at $26.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.60 and a 200 day moving average of $35.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.91. CRH has a 12-month low of $17.73 and a 12-month high of $40.88.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.7042 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. CRH’s payout ratio is currently 55.08%.

About CRH

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates through three segments: Europe Materials, Americas Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, readymixed and precast concrete, and asphalt products; and construction accessories, architectural products, shutters and awnings, and perimeter protection and network access products.

