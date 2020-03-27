Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at BTIG Research

Investment analysts at BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.96% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Crowdstrike in a report on Monday, December 9th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Crowdstrike in a report on Friday, March 20th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Crowdstrike from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Crowdstrike from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Crowdstrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.08.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.79. 3,820,187 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,937,880. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion and a PE ratio of -46.66. Crowdstrike has a 52-week low of $31.95 and a 52-week high of $101.88.

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $152.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.80 million. Crowdstrike had a negative net margin of 29.45% and a negative return on equity of 33.49%. The business’s revenue was up 88.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Crowdstrike will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 2,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $125,404.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pincus Private Equity Warburg sold 4,845,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $256,785,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,845,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,785,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,611,052 shares of company stock valued at $299,341,661.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Crowdstrike by 1,390.5% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,746,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628,963 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in Crowdstrike by 2,058.5% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,458,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391,054 shares during the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Crowdstrike by 155.3% during the third quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,050,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247,169 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Crowdstrike by 2,550.6% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 927,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,265,000 after purchasing an additional 892,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in Crowdstrike during the fourth quarter worth about $41,431,000. 39.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

