CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) Shares Purchased by Brinker Capital Inc.

Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $7,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 12,820,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,822,370,000 after purchasing an additional 213,426 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,422,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,339,368,000 after purchasing an additional 534,010 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,422,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $486,566,000 after purchasing an additional 76,376 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 129.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,311,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $328,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,835,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,975,000 after acquiring an additional 35,191 shares during the last quarter. 91.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. New Street Research raised CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Barclays initiated coverage on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.10.

CCI opened at $140.00 on Friday. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 52 week low of $114.18 and a 52 week high of $168.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.68. The firm has a market cap of $53.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.05). CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 16.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.36%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

