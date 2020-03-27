Crown (CRW) Price Tops $0.0529

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 27th. One Crown coin can now be purchased for $0.0529 or 0.00000797 BTC on major exchanges including LiteBit.eu, YoBit, C-CEX and Bittrex. During the last seven days, Crown has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Crown has a market cap of $1.29 million and $178.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,668.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $225.00 or 0.03373853 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002805 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.88 or 0.00676371 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00006644 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00016854 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000080 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000286 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Crown Coin Profile

CRW is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 24,375,495 coins. Crown’s official website is crown.tech. The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Crown Coin Trading

Crown can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Braziliex, LiteBit.eu, YoBit, C-CEX, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crown should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crown using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

