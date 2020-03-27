Cryptaur (CPT) Trading 3.5% Lower This Week

Cryptaur (CURRENCY:CPT) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. Cryptaur has a market capitalization of $1.65 million and $13,259.00 worth of Cryptaur was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cryptaur token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including CoinBene, LATOKEN and HitBTC. During the last week, Cryptaur has traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cryptaur Profile

CPT is a token. Its launch date was January 19th, 2018. Cryptaur’s total supply is 27,662,180,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,186,727,157 tokens. The Reddit community for Cryptaur is /r/Cryptaur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cryptaur is cryptaur.com. Cryptaur’s official Twitter account is @cryptaur and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cryptaur is medium.com/@cryptaur.

Cryptaur Token Trading

Cryptaur can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, LATOKEN and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptaur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptaur should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cryptaur using one of the exchanges listed above.

