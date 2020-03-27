Crypto.com Coin Hits 1-Day Volume of $19.68 Million (CRO)

Crypto.com Coin (CURRENCY:CRO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. Crypto.com Coin has a total market cap of $620.48 million and $19.68 million worth of Crypto.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Crypto.com Coin has traded 13.4% higher against the dollar. One Crypto.com Coin token can now be purchased for about $0.0436 or 0.00000696 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinTiger, Indodax, OceanEx and Huobi Global.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00052207 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $297.03 or 0.04738671 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00065329 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00036883 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006172 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015987 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00010975 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003584 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin Profile

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) is a token. It launched on November 14th, 2019. Crypto.com Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,231,050,228 tokens. The official website for Crypto.com Coin is www.crypto.com/en/chain. Crypto.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @cryptocom. Crypto.com Coin’s official message board is blog.crypto.com. The Reddit community for Crypto.com Coin is /r/Crypto_com.

Crypto.com Coin Token Trading

Crypto.com Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, IDEX, BiteBTC, Huobi Korea, CoinTiger, Bithumb Global, Indodax, Bibox, Upbit, ABCC, Huobi Global, OKEx, CPDAX, GOPAX, Bittrex, Fatbtc, Bithumb, Dcoin, HitBTC, BigONE, OceanEx, KuCoin and DigiFinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto.com Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypto.com Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crypto.com Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

