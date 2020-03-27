CryptoAds Marketplace (CRAD) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $64,567.00

CryptoAds Marketplace (CURRENCY:CRAD) traded down 18.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. Over the last week, CryptoAds Marketplace has traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar. One CryptoAds Marketplace token can currently be purchased for about $0.0055 or 0.00000082 BTC on major exchanges including P2PB2B and VinDAX. CryptoAds Marketplace has a total market cap of $78,091.96 and approximately $64,567.00 worth of CryptoAds Marketplace was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002721 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015905 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.76 or 0.02559421 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00194716 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00041461 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000644 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00033542 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About CryptoAds Marketplace

CryptoAds Marketplace’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,265,943 tokens. CryptoAds Marketplace’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for CryptoAds Marketplace is medium.com/@AlexVinogradov4. The Reddit community for CryptoAds Marketplace is /r/CRAD and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for CryptoAds Marketplace is cryptoads.exchange.

CryptoAds Marketplace Token Trading

CryptoAds Marketplace can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and VinDAX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoAds Marketplace directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoAds Marketplace should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoAds Marketplace using one of the exchanges listed above.

