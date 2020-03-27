Cryptoindex.com 100 Price Hits $0.48 (CIX100)

Cryptoindex.com 100 (CURRENCY:CIX100) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. Cryptoindex.com 100 has a market cap of $30.25 million and approximately $75,661.00 worth of Cryptoindex.com 100 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cryptoindex.com 100 token can currently be purchased for about $0.48 or 0.00007304 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including KuCoin and Instant Bitex. In the last week, Cryptoindex.com 100 has traded 1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00050594 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000701 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $321.09 or 0.04817143 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00064591 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00036778 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006172 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015059 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00010975 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003483 BTC.

Cryptoindex.com 100 Token Profile

Cryptoindex.com 100 (CIX100) is a token. Its launch date was July 16th, 2018. Cryptoindex.com 100’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,409,782 tokens. The official message board for Cryptoindex.com 100 is medium.com/@CryptoIndex. Cryptoindex.com 100’s official website is cryptoindex.com. The Reddit community for Cryptoindex.com 100 is /r/CryptoIndex_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cryptoindex.com 100’s official Twitter account is @IndexCrypto.

Buying and Selling Cryptoindex.com 100

Cryptoindex.com 100 can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and Instant Bitex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptoindex.com 100 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptoindex.com 100 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cryptoindex.com 100 using one of the exchanges listed above.

