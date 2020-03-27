CSW Industrials Inc (NASDAQ:CSWI) Short Interest Update

CSW Industrials Inc (NASDAQ:CSWI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 176,200 shares, a growth of 62.2% from the February 27th total of 108,600 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 91,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

In other news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.06, for a total value of $195,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,855,122.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Storch Debra Von acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $63.82 per share, with a total value of $63,820.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,291.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 6,696 shares of company stock worth $490,217 over the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get CSW Industrials alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSWI. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in CSW Industrials by 1.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 37.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 8,721 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CSW Industrials by 8.2% in the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in CSW Industrials in the third quarter valued at $847,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in CSW Industrials by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. 74.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sidoti upped their price target on CSW Industrials from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. BidaskClub raised CSW Industrials from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

NASDAQ:CSWI traded down $2.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.00. 106,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,442. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. CSW Industrials has a 1 year low of $50.13 and a 1 year high of $81.06. The company has a market cap of $953.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.14.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 17.02% and a net margin of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $83.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis.

CSW Industrials Company Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with specialty chemicals and other products.

See Also: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for CSW Industrials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSW Industrials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.