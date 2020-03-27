CSW Industrials Inc (NASDAQ:CSWI) Short Interest Update

CSW Industrials Inc (NASDAQ:CSWI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 176,200 shares, a growth of 62.2% from the February 27th total of 108,600 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 91,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.
In other news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.06, for a total value of $195,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,855,122.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Storch Debra Von acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $63.82 per share, with a total value of $63,820.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,291.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 6,696 shares of company stock worth $490,217 over the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSWI. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in CSW Industrials by 1.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 37.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 8,721 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CSW Industrials by 8.2% in the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in CSW Industrials in the third quarter valued at $847,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in CSW Industrials by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. 74.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sidoti upped their price target on CSW Industrials from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. BidaskClub raised CSW Industrials from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.
NASDAQ:CSWI traded down $2.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.00. 106,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,442. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. CSW Industrials has a 1 year low of $50.13 and a 1 year high of $81.06. The company has a market cap of $953.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.14.
CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 17.02% and a net margin of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $83.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis.
CSW Industrials Company Profile
CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with specialty chemicals and other products.
