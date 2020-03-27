CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Upgraded at Wolfe Research

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) was upgraded by research analysts at Wolfe Research from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

CSX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded CSX from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CSX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities increased their price target on CSX from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on CSX in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.77.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX traded down $2.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.72. 967,760 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,679,849. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.52. CSX has a one year low of $46.81 and a one year high of $80.73.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The transportation company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. CSX had a return on equity of 27.49% and a net margin of 27.91%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that CSX will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in CSX in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,640,810,000. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of CSX by 1,080.6% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 29,751,204 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,203,077,000 after acquiring an additional 27,231,204 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in CSX by 11,871.8% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,486,719 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 11,390,771 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in CSX by 1,402.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,509,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $735,786,000 after buying an additional 8,877,188 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in CSX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $306,397,000. 73.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

