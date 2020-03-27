CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA (EVD) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA (ETR: EVD) recently:

3/20/2020 – CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA was given a new €30.00 ($34.88) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/19/2020 – CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA was given a new €47.00 ($54.65) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/17/2020 – CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA was given a new €42.00 ($48.84) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/11/2020 – CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA was given a new €42.00 ($48.84) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/2/2020 – CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA was given a new €53.00 ($61.63) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/21/2020 – CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

2/4/2020 – CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

ETR EVD opened at €40.24 ($46.79) on Friday. CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA has a one year low of €35.36 ($41.12) and a one year high of €61.55 ($71.57). The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.41, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €47.09 and a 200-day moving average price of €52.61.

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market worldwide. It operates in two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment produces, sells, brokers, distributes, and markets tickets for concerts, theatre, art, sports, and other events. It markets events (tickets) through eventim.de and using its network platform, EVENTIM.Net; in-house ticketing products through EVENTIM.Inhouse; sport ticketing products through EVENTIM.Tixx; and self-service products for event organizers through EVENTIM.Light, as well as provides a solution for ticket sales and admission control through EVENTIM.Access.

