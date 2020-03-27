Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 17,966 Shares of Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE) by 21.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 103,114 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,966 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.23% of Cheesecake Factory worth $4,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cheesecake Factory during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Cheesecake Factory by 180.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 909 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Cheesecake Factory during the 4th quarter valued at $197,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Cheesecake Factory during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Cheesecake Factory during the 3rd quarter valued at $236,000. 99.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAKE opened at $19.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $848.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. Cheesecake Factory Inc has a 12 month low of $14.52 and a 12 month high of $51.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.52.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The restaurant operator reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.03). Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 5.13%. The company had revenue of $694.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cheesecake Factory Inc will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.32%. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.17%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CAKE shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Guggenheim raised Cheesecake Factory from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Bank of America decreased their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price (up from $42.00) on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cheesecake Factory presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.38.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for own restaurants and international licensees, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of April 16, 2019, it owned and operated 219 full-service casual-dining restaurants in the United States, including Puerto Rico and Canada comprising 202 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory name; 14 restaurants under the Grand Lux Café name; and 2 restaurants under the RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen name, as well as 22 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

