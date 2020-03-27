Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 259,856 Shares of Avaya Holdings Corp (NYSE:AVYA)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avaya Holdings Corp (NYSE:AVYA) by 865.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 289,865 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 259,856 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Avaya worth $3,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Avaya by 449.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 4,485 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Avaya by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Avaya in the fourth quarter worth $93,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Avaya in the fourth quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Avaya by 7,424.2% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 9,206 shares during the period.

NYSE AVYA opened at $9.07 on Friday. Avaya Holdings Corp has a 12 month low of $6.13 and a 12 month high of $22.35. The stock has a market cap of $841.40 million, a P/E ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.46). Avaya had a positive return on equity of 13.29% and a negative net margin of 25.63%. The company had revenue of $717.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $710.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Avaya Holdings Corp will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Shefali A. Shah bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.14 per share, with a total value of $91,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AVYA. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Avaya in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Avaya from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley raised Avaya from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Avaya in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avaya currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions, and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

