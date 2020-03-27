Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 3,244 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 44.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,505 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,244 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $3,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in Teledyne Technologies by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,390,267 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $481,783,000 after acquiring an additional 283,505 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Teledyne Technologies by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 948,988 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $328,863,000 after acquiring an additional 52,972 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Teledyne Technologies by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 782,519 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $271,174,000 after acquiring an additional 14,788 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in Teledyne Technologies by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 632,993 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $219,357,000 after acquiring an additional 60,443 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Teledyne Technologies by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 478,270 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $165,740,000 after acquiring an additional 3,629 shares during the period. 85.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TDY stock opened at $305.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $195.34 and a 12 month high of $398.99. The firm has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $334.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $339.32.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.30. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 15.67%. The firm had revenue of $834.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 11.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TDY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $393.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $362.00.

Teledyne Technologies Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Canada, France, and the Netherlands. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

