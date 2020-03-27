Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 37,686 Shares of RLI Corp (NYSE:RLI)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of RLI Corp (NYSE:RLI) by 1,018.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,386 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 37,686 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.09% of RLI worth $3,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of RLI by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,104,763 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $99,451,000 after buying an additional 370,850 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of RLI by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 414,107 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,278,000 after buying an additional 37,399 shares during the last quarter. Port Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of RLI by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 375,744 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,824,000 after buying an additional 35,511 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of RLI by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 313,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,194,000 after buying an additional 21,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of RLI by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 174,060 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,669,000 after buying an additional 8,170 shares during the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RLI. B. Riley upgraded shares of RLI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RLI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of RLI from to in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.75.

In related news, Director Susan S. Fleming purchased 600 shares of RLI stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $77.22 per share, for a total transaction of $46,332.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,876.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Stone sold 1,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total transaction of $133,309.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE RLI opened at $86.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $85.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. RLI Corp has a 52-week low of $66.02 and a 52-week high of $99.93.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $233.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.01 million. RLI had a net margin of 19.10% and a return on equity of 12.07%. Analysts predict that RLI Corp will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. RLI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.80%.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

