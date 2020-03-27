Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 63,741 Shares of Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) by 1,227.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,936 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,741 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.07% of Cimarex Energy worth $3,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Motco bought a new position in Cimarex Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Cimarex Energy by 814.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 786 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Cimarex Energy by 1,610.0% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 855 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Cimarex Energy by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 834 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karani Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cimarex Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $137,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Harold R. Logan, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.72 per share, with a total value of $65,440.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $365,024.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 24,971 shares of company stock valued at $440,279 in the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on XEC. Barclays upgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen upgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised Cimarex Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered Cimarex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.47.

NYSE:XEC opened at $16.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 1.57. Cimarex Energy Co has a fifty-two week low of $12.15 and a fifty-two week high of $72.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.04.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.06). Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.97% and a negative net margin of 8.80%. The business had revenue of $657.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Cimarex Energy Co will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Cimarex Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.94%.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved reserves of 591.2 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.59 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 146.5 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 179.4 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

