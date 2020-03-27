Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Boosts Position in The GEO Group Inc (NYSE:GEO)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of The GEO Group Inc (NYSE:GEO) by 35.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 231,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 60,852 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.19% of The GEO Group worth $3,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GEO. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 565,982.6% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 130,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 130,176 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in The GEO Group by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 180,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,998,000 after buying an additional 25,832 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in The GEO Group by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,161,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,901,000 after buying an additional 413,641 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in The GEO Group by 86.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 59,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 27,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in The GEO Group by 3,628.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 11,247 shares in the last quarter. 79.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GEO opened at $11.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The GEO Group Inc has a 1 year low of $9.95 and a 1 year high of $24.03.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $621.71 million during the quarter. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 6.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The GEO Group Inc will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO George C. Zoley acquired 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.17 per share, for a total transaction of $4,042,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,365,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,243,020.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO George C. Zoley acquired 265,063 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.96 per share, with a total value of $4,495,468.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,115,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,871,417.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 526,637 shares of company stock valued at $8,691,642. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of correctional, detention, and community reentry facilities around the globe. GEO is the world's leading provider of diversified correctional, detention, community reentry, and electronic monitoring services to government agencies worldwide with operations in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom.

