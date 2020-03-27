Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Boosts Stock Position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA) by 140.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,951 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 70,747 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.05% of Axalta Coating Systems worth $3,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,673 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $172,000. 94.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AXTA shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. TheStreet downgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Axalta Coating Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Vertical Research raised Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.91.

NYSE:AXTA opened at $17.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd has a 1 year low of $12.92 and a 1 year high of $32.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.33. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.46.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 31.81% and a net margin of 5.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems. It operates in two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers water and solvent borne products and systems that are used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

