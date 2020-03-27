Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Boosts Stock Position in Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) by 25.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,737 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.10% of Selective Insurance Group worth $3,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,124,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $138,513,000 after purchasing an additional 109,380 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,271,945 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $82,918,000 after buying an additional 13,962 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 994,727 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $64,845,000 after buying an additional 28,985 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 655,209 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,714,000 after buying an additional 49,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth about $42,426,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SIGI. BidaskClub upgraded Selective Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities upgraded Selective Insurance Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Selective Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Shares of SIGI opened at $48.78 on Friday. Selective Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $37.05 and a 52 week high of $81.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74, a PEG ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.88.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $728.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.70 million. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 9.55%. Selective Insurance Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Selective Insurance Group will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.91%.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, Excess and Surplus Lines, and Investments. The company's products and services include property insurance, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property; and casualty insurance that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities.

