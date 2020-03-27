Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 173,620 Shares of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc (NYSE:HTZ)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc (NYSE:HTZ) by 276.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 236,473 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 173,620 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Hertz Global worth $3,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HTZ. Icahn Carl C increased its position in Hertz Global by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. Icahn Carl C now owns 41,895,315 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $579,831,000 after buying an additional 17,631,446 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Hertz Global by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,657,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $152,107,000 after buying an additional 2,329,775 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Hertz Global by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,953,531 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,268,000 after buying an additional 518,544 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Hertz Global by 108.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 618,696 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,744,000 after buying an additional 321,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Hertz Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,331,000.

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn bought 6,387,918 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.99 per share, for a total transaction of $44,651,546.82. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn bought 1,285,121 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.79 per share, for a total transaction of $10,011,092.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HTZ stock opened at $7.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.03, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -7.87 and a beta of 2.20. Hertz Global Holdings, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.18 and a fifty-two week high of $20.85.

Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The transportation company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Hertz Global had a positive return on equity of 11.29% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.48) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hertz Global Holdings, Inc will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Hertz Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barclays lowered Hertz Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Hertz Global in a research report on Monday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Hertz Global from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Hertz Global from $12.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Hertz Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.86.

The Hertz Corporation, a subsidiary of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc, operates the Hertz, Dollar and Thrifty vehicle rental brands in approximately 9,700 corporate and franchisee locations throughout North America, Europe, The Caribbean, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand.

