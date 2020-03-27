Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 20,607 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 180.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 32,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,607 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $4,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $755,000. Castleark Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 351,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,049,000 after acquiring an additional 64,810 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $1,770,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,824,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $488,959,000 after acquiring an additional 221,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRB Corp grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. SRB Corp now owns 4,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Haviv Ilan sold 31,222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.83, for a total value of $3,959,886.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 129,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,437,928.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,002 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.29, for a total value of $1,343,168.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,153,052.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 661,503 shares of company stock worth $84,059,352. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $107.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $92.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 3.18. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $93.09 and a 1 year high of $135.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $116.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.32.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 56.21% and a net margin of 34.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

TXN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $119.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Mizuho increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.13.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

