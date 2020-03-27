Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 406,888 Shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) by 45,513.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 407,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 406,888 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH were worth $3,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLY. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 246.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,679 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 113.3% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,647 shares during the last quarter. 53.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NLY stock opened at $6.34 on Friday. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a 1-year low of $3.51 and a 1-year high of $10.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 0.48.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $454.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.65 million. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH had a positive return on equity of 11.53% and a negative net margin of 57.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.77%. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH’s payout ratio is presently 120.00%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.83.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

